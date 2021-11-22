Lynnell McFarland

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has been reported missing after never showing up at her daughter's apartment over the weekend. 

68-year-old Lynnell McFarland is reported to have left Ellensburg last Thursday, headed back to her Spokane residence. She told her daughter she would come by her apartment before going home.

Lynnell's daughter reported her missing on Friday after she never showed up. Lynnell's daughter is concerned for her mental health and driving capabilities as she gets lost and takes medication that can cause impairment. 

Here's Lynnell's description:

NameLynell McFarland
BirthdayAugust 27th, 1953
Age68 Years
Genderfemale
Ethnicitywhite
Eye Colorgreen
Hair Colorgrey
Height5 feet 3 inch(es)
Weight140 pounds
Identifying FeaturesShort 1-inch hair, walks with a limp
Last Seen WearingBlue jeans, pink/peach sweatshirt w/ hoodie, black fleece jacket

Lynnell is known to drive a black Mistubishi with the following description:

Year

2000

Make

Mistubishi

Model

Eclipse

Color

Black

License Plate State

WA

License Plate

AQE5525

Vehicle Information

Picture is not the actual vehicle

If you've seen her, please call your local law enforcement. 

