SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman has been reported missing after never showing up at her daughter's apartment over the weekend.
68-year-old Lynnell McFarland is reported to have left Ellensburg last Thursday, headed back to her Spokane residence. She told her daughter she would come by her apartment before going home.
Lynnell's daughter reported her missing on Friday after she never showed up. Lynnell's daughter is concerned for her mental health and driving capabilities as she gets lost and takes medication that can cause impairment.
Here's Lynnell's description:
|Name
|Lynell McFarland
|Birthday
|August 27th, 1953
|Age
|68 Years
|Gender
|female
|Ethnicity
|white
|Eye Color
|green
|Hair Color
|grey
|Height
|5 feet 3 inch(es)
|Weight
|140 pounds
|Identifying Features
|Short 1-inch hair, walks with a limp
|Last Seen Wearing
|Blue jeans, pink/peach sweatshirt w/ hoodie, black fleece jacket
Lynnell is known to drive a black Mistubishi with the following description:
Year
2000
Make
Mistubishi
Model
Eclipse
Color
Black
License Plate State
WA
License Plate
AQE5525
Vehicle Information
Picture is not the actual vehicle
If you've seen her, please call your local law enforcement.