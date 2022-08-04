Fire generic - Vault photo

LIND, Wash. - Law enforcement is helping with fire evacuations north of Lind.

A release from the Washington State Patrol District lists the location as Presnell Road and Nielson Road.

We are working on gathering more information at this time.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!