SPOKANE, Wash. - The Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center's emergency department is back open after shutting down while law enforcement initially responded to a call regarding a potential explosive device.
According to Spokane Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer, a man came to the hospital by air ambulance and while he was being treated, staff realized he had explosive products with him. Schaeffer couldn't provide any additional details about the man, but did confirm he was receiving trauma care.
According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the explosive disposal unit is investigating the object.
SPD said the situation is contained but there are traffic revisions on west 8th avenue while specialists remain on scene.
SPD said preliminary information indicates the hospital was not specifically targeted.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.