SPOKANE, Wash. - April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and law enforcement agencies across the state will begin conducting emphasis patrols on Monday.
While the Washington Traffic Safety Commission's annual distracted driving survey found a drop in incidences, from 2020's 9.4% to 6.9% in 2021, authorities wants to keep that downward trend going.
“The decline in distracted drivers gives us something to cheer as we kick-off distracted driving month," said Erika Mascorro, WTSC Program Manager for Distrcted Driving. "Seeing more people focused on driving is motivation to get all of us off the phone when we’re on the road.”
And distractions aren't just limited to phones. Eating, rowdy children, changing the station, or pets are just some of the things that can grab a driver's attention away from the road. Research shows that once distracted, it takes nearly 30 seconds for drivers to refocus on the road. And as anyone who has been in an accident can attest, it takes far less time than that for the worst to happen.
Since the 2017 legislature prohibiting handheld cell phone use while driving was passed, deaths from E-DUI has dropped 40% by 2020. Still, troopers wrote 11,890 E-DUI tickets statewide in 2021.
“People save lives when they turn off their phones before they start their cars,” said Mascorro. “Make focused driving a habit by putting your phone in the glove box, by taking 10 minutes before you drive to catch up on phone calls or text messages, or by setting up music or navigation before you drive. We can refuse, like most Washington drivers, to let our phones endanger our lives.”
From April 4-11, extra patrols will focus on finding drivers with attention directed away from the road, employing additional "spotters" on foot at intersections and other areas where drivers commonly get distracted. With a citation for a first offense of $136 and a second offense costing a hefty $234, law enforcement is hoping this will encourage folks to drive safely and pay attention.
“Our hope is that all Washington drivers will choose to put focus first. Distracted Driving Awareness month is a great time to begin a lifelong habit of putting your phone away before you drive,” Mascorro said.