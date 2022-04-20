UPDATE:
Grant County Sheriff's deputies and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team are on scene of a standoff involving a felony suspect who barricaded himself in a home near Road 2 and SR 283.
Deputies say they're handling the situation "in the safest way possible."
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
From Grant County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies are currently involved in a police activity in the area of SR 283 N and Road 2 NW, north of George, WA. Please avoid this area.