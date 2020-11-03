WASHINGTON - As Election Day progresses and results start to come in, protests may break out across the country. Big cities like Washington D.C. already have businesses boarding up their businesses in fear of violent demonstrations breaking out.
KITTITAS COUNTY:
Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers released a statement late Monday night, saying that our nation is deeply divided when it comes to politics and that "there's a profound lack of trust between folks with different views and values."
"This divided and fearful atmosphere, combined with the sense that tomorrow’s general election is uncertain and momentous, has led some people on both sides of the political divide to speculate about a coming time of unrest, or even a ‘civil war’ of one kind or another," Myers wrote.
Myers said while it's certainly possible, he doesn't believe any widespread unrest of violence will strike in Kittitas County. But, he said local law enforcement leaders have kept watch for potential threats and conflicts and are prepared to respond if necessary.
"We share a high level of confidence that our community will respond civilly to election results, whether disappointing or elating," Myers said. "If the results of the election take time or legal challenges to certify, we know we can rely on our county’s citizens to keep on doing the work of living—caring for themselves and one another. Our communities will continue to function peacefully because we value what we have here and know we depend on one another to maintain it.
The rest of Myers' statement says: "If protests happen locally, we fully expect they will be peaceful and lawful, as has overwhelmingly been the case so far. If there are counter-protests, we expect the same. The history of our community shows that we’re able to resolve serious conflicts reasonably, with respect for people and the law. If problems develop or if opportunists seek to exploit this moment, the Sheriff’s Office stands ready with all our local Law Enforcement partners to protect the public’s safety. Our communities will retain their civil and supportive character and we will all retain our humanity towards one another. Thank you for your reasonable and calm judgement, and for making Kittitas County the place it is."
SPOKANE COUNTY:
Last week, Spokane Police Department (SPD) said they were preparing for any potential protests following the election news.
SPD said they've learned a lot since the riots broke out in May, and although officers won't be camped out in front of drop-boxes, they'll be close by.
Police said it's illegal to interfere with someone's right to vote. That means when it comes to drop-box sites, you can peacefully gather, or protest, but you cannot harass other voters in line or while dropping off ballots.
SPD said if you hear about any planned protests, you should let an officer know.
