SPOKANE, Wash.-- The Spokane Police Department (SPD) and a retired Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) agent, based in Virginia, Richard Kolko, told NonStop Local KHQ that creating a missing person "kit" can help prepare for missing person situations.
"Parents should take every advantage to be prepared for any contingency that occurs," Kolko said.
The United States Secret Service, the FBI and some local police departments have events where they will help prepare the kits for families.
"You bring your child there, they kind of make it into a fun day, they take the picture, take a fingerprint, ask the child some questions and they'll give you a form that you have both physically and electronically. So, in the event you have to call the police because your child went missing, you got that available," Kolko said.
SPD does not currently have those types of events.
Both Kolko and SPD recommend having items like a recent and clear photo, fingerprints, a list of scars or a list of medicines readily available for law enforcement.
"If your child's missing, it's going to be a very stressful moment. You're not going to have time or really want to run around the house looking for this... So, knowing where it is, having it available... that can be helpful," Kolko said.
According to information from the national center for missing and exploited children, if your child is missing, call law enforcement immediately.
It's also important to search the home and look through closets, piles of laundry, in and under beds, inside large appliances or in vehicles.
When calling law enforcement, it is important to provided detailed and descriptive information to help agencies identity a missing child or person.
"Make sure your child knows everything they can, and that's age dependent. But... know their name, know their address, know their phone number... if you can't find your child, do several things simultaneously. But, start with calling law enforcement. Those first few hours are so critical. And while law enforcement is on their way, that's when you search the house," Kolko said.