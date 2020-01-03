SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State's new car seat law is just three days old, but Washington State Patrol officers will not let drivers off the hook if they break it. That directive is clear, but the law itself has a few points of confusion.
The law says young passengers under 4'9" need a booster seat. Adults who are in that height range do not need a booster seat. Kids age 13 and younger need to be in a booster seat in the backseat--with no exceptions.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says not even if your kids are embarrassed rolling up to school on Monday.
"Those instances when [seat belts] weren't effective are far outweighed by the times that they were effective," Sevigney said. "People have again walked away unscathed from crashes that I was sure... would have resulted in serious injury or even death."
WSP says they don't have special enforcement patrols planned to check for car seat violations, but drivers will be pulled over if caught breaking the law. Punishments can range from a warning to a fine of more than $130.
The average weight limit for full body harness seats is about 65 pounds. Once a child passes that size, it's time to switch to a booster seat. More information about other car seat requirements can be found HERE.
