Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&