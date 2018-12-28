Idaho State Police are searching for two hispanic men who fled on foot during a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Lewiston.
ISP pulled the suspects' vehicle over around 2:15 p.m. Friday on Valley Road near the Western States CAT store before they fled. A search of the vehicle turned up drugs and stolen firearms.
The men ran east towards the Clearwater Casino & Lodge. ISP, Nez Perce County Sheriff's Department, and Nez Perce Tribal Police are actively searching for the suspects.
Police have described one man as wearing a black Adidas jacket and a black White Sox hat. The other man has longer hair, being worn in a bun and is wearing a gray jacket.
The suspects could be armed and dangerous and the public is urged to take caution and refrain from picking up any hitchhikers. Anyone who observes anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911 or their local law enforcement right away.