SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man was stabbed on the 10300 block of Sprague Avenue on Aug. 16, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).
SCSO said the victim, an adult man, called 911 at approximately 1:10 a.m. to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, police said the suspect tried to stab the victim who fought back, but received a deep slash wound to his hand.
The victim told police he didn't recognize the suspect and didn't know why he was attacked. He said the suspect told him he would come back later, before running across Sprague toward the northeast.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they applied a tourniquet and worked to control the bleeding until Spokane valley Fire arrived and took over medical care.
Deputies were unable to find the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 5' 8" and 180 pounds. He wore black shorts with a white or silver stripe at the bottom and a black hoodie with the hood up.
The suspect had short facial hair that appeared light brown or strawberry blonde. The victim said the suspect had what appeared to be the legs from a pair of jeans, wrapped from his wrist to his elbows, on both arms.
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating this attack. If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Jason Hunt at (509) 477-3106, reference #10107074.