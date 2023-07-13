GEORGE, Wash. — At the Dead and Co. concert held at the Gorge Amphitheater last weekend, authorities found and seized more than $200,000 worth of drugs from attendants.
Members of the Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Homeland Security Investigators conducted narcotics investigations at the Dead and Co. concert on July 7 and 8.
After a long weekend, they conducted nice different investigations, detectives made 13 arrests that resulted in more than 15 felony drug distribution charges.
The types of controlled substances seized by law enforcement included hallucinogens (psilocybin mushrooms and LSD), dissociative anesthetics (Ketamine), stimulants (MDMA, MDA, cocaine) and cannabis.
Along with these, they also seized $23,000 dollars in cash and an AR-style ghost gun with armor-piercing ammunition.
The campground held 20,000 - 25,000 people this weekend in the 125 acre field.
The Gorge Amphitheater encourages law enforcements pro-activity at their concerts which are known to have illegal drugs based on the number of overdoses and incidents experienced over the years. Those incidents include overdose deaths and a recent shooting in which the suspect claims that psychedelic mushrooms contributed to his violence.
The photo, taken by Grant County Sheriff's Office, shows all the drugs seized which has a street value of $200,000.