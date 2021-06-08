Fentanyl laced drugs are on our streets are taking the lives of people in our region.
"Anything that has fentanyl in it is deadly," said Lt. Ryan Higgins with the Kootenai County Sherriff's Office.
One pill part of the problem is the drug, "Mexi's."
It's a small blue pill that looks like a pharmacy-made narcotic painkiller, but it's laced with fentanyl and heroin.
Lt. Higgins said it is becoming more prevalent in our region over the last two years.
From Mexico, it's brought to the United States, and according to the U.S. District Attorney for Eastern Washington, the pills are brought over the U.S and Mexico border and then driven to cities across the country.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's office said you have to be aware of these drugs.
"They need to use caution because you don't know what you're getting when you are on the street," Lt. Higgins said.
KCSO said that their deputies have been training on what to look for to spot these drugs, and how to handle them properly because even by touching these drugs it could get into your system.