SPOKANE, Wash.- If you hear 21 gunshots tomorrow police say there is no need to be alarmed.
Happening Tuesday, local law enforcement will be participating in a 21-gun salute during the 2019 Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony.
The Honors Guard will be using blank ammunition, but authorities warn it will be a noisy ceremony.
They guard will perform a practice salute around 9-10 a.m. while the actual ceremony will take place from 12-12:30 p.m.
The ceremony will take place on the walkway between the Courthouse and Public Works Building.
Again, if you hear numerous gunshots coming from this area around the time listed above there is no need to be alarmed, officers say.