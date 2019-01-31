OLYMPIA, Wash. - A proposal being considered by the House Transportation Committee would replace the current $5 fee and eventually phase out studded tires.

According to The Spokesman-Review, the proposal would mean that new studded tires would carry a $100 fee if purchased after July 1 of 2019 and be banned after mid-2025.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Cindy Ryu, D-Shoreline, talked about the damage from metal studs she said are "chewing up our roads."

The bill would allow drivers who prefer studded tires to use them until July 2025, phasing out the tires they have. But Ryu said the state should raise the fee for new tires, collecting a total of $400 for four new tires.

A spokeswoman for Les Schwab Tires said Washington is halfway through a two-year program educating consumers about other options for winter driving besides metal studs. Jennifer Ziegler said lawmakers should let the $150,000 program finish before making major policy decisions about studded tires.