SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Five Washington State lawmakers will be the first to be briefed on a report that details the findings of an independent investigation into Spokane Valley State Representative Matt Shea.
The investigation looked into whether Shea promoted political violence.
According to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review, the investigation was ordered last spring by a five-member committee made up of three Democrats and two Republicans that set administrative policies for the state House of Representatives.
The investigation was opened after a 2017 text chat showing Shea and others "suggesting confronting political opponents, 'hoisting communists up flagpoles' and slamming a person's face into a traffic barrier."
Shea did not explicitly advocate political violence in the leaked portions of the chat, but he did offer to preform background checks on political opponents, according to our news partners at the Spokesman-Review.
Once the committee has been briefed, it will decide when the report will be released to the public, House Chief Clerk Bernard Dean told the Spokesman-Review.
To read the full report published in the Spokesman-Review, you can click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.