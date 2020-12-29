Eleven election officials are being sued by the Culp for Governor campaign over a first amended complaint in regards to the election.
According to the legal documents, the complaint is requesting an audit and injunctive relief.
Those who are being sued include:
- Vicky Dalton - Spokane County Auditor
- Diana Bradrick - Whatcom County Auditor
- Sheilah Crider - Island County Auditor
- Sandy Perkins - Skagit County Auditor
- Kymber Waltmunson - King County Auditor
- Julie Anderson - Pierce County Auditor
- Mary Hall - Thurston County Auditor
- Paul Andrews - Kitsap County Auditor
- Greg Kimsey - Clark County Auditor
- Teresa Berntsen - Director of The Washington State Department of Licensing
- Kim Wyman - Washington Secretary of State
The lawsuit states, "the process by which this election was held was unlawful under both state and federal law."
According to the lawsuit documents, the Culp Campaign claims that an address list they obtained from the Secretary of State shows, "discrepancies and anomalies which destroyed the integrity of the vote in Washington."
The lawsuit cites data from the United States Postal Service that says 338,453 registered voters were identified to have moved but their addresses were not updated with the SOS.
The lawsuit from the Culp Campaign claims 1,375 registered voters are listed twice. Forty-six of those people reportedly voted twice in the November election.
The lawsuit also claims that according to the Death Master File, 10,695 people who are dead received ballots and 7,228 of them voted in November.
Specially in Spokane County, the lawsuit claims 6,812 ballots were mailed to people who move and 598 ballots were mailed to people who had died.
The lawsuit also references Gov. Jay Inslee's stay home order that was first put in place on March 23, 2020 and claims the order is violating the state and federal Constitution.
You can read the lawsuit document here:
