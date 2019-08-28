A lawsuit filed in Ferry County Superior Court by Washington's Department of Natural Resources alleges Avista Corporation did not take care of trees and brush surrounding power lines, which ultimately led to the start of 4,000-acre wildfire that destroyed several homes.
The "Boyd's Fire" started August 11, 2018 and was caused by "hazardous dead ponderosa pine tree that collapsed onto electrical lines owned, maintained and operated by Avista," according to the lawsuit.
Washington's Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, and Assistant Attorney General, Paul James, represent the DNR.
Avista had a duty to operate and maintain overhead electrical lines in a safe and responsible manner and that the power company has a duty to perform vegetation management to remove any hazard trees that threatened electrical lines, the lawsuit contends.
"The fire was the result of Avista's negligence in failing to identify and remove the 'hazard tree' in close proximity to Avista's power lines prior to the tree's inevitable collapse," the lawsuit says.
The suit seeks to recover fire suppression costs.
The dollar figure, according to the suit, would be proven at trial, but according to InciWeb, a Type 3 Interagency IMT Team #1 was brought in, along with 168 personnel.
We have reached out to both the Washington DNR and Avista for comment but have yet to hear back.
This story is developing and will be updated.
“The dead ponderosa pine tree responsible for causing the Boyd’s Fire was visibly defective and should’ve been removed by Avista...”@waDNR blames @AvistaUtilities for causing the 4,000 acre Boyd’s Fire last summer @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/iB9yVQx05K— Adam Mayer (@KHQAdam) August 28, 2019