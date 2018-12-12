The lawyer of a missing Colorado woman's fiance says his client is cooperating with law enforcement.
Kelsey Berreth was last seen Nov. 22, Thanksgiving day. Her cell phone was later pinged in southern Idaho. She and her fiance, Patrick Frazee, share a one-year-old daughter that he is currently taking care of.
Frazee is being represented by a Colorado Springs lawyer who sent a statement out Wednesday morning.
Here is the full statement:
Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal swaps, and photographs. Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local new conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018. Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated. Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth. He will not speak to the media about this case, as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation. All calls regarding this investigation should be directed to the Woodland Park Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations
Woodland Park police, Tuesday evening, released a video showing the last known video of Berreth. It shows her visiting a Safeway in Colorado on Thanksgiving day.
The FBI confirmed Tuesday that it was offering its resources to local and state investigators in whatever capacity needed.