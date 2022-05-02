LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewis-Clark State College (LCSC) and the University of Idaho (UI) are joining an effort to give incarcerated people a path back into society through higher education.
The two colleges are together taking part in the U.S. Department of Education’s Second Chance Pell Experiment. The program first launched in 2015 aims to create better access to Federal Pell Grants which allow incarcerated people to participate in higher education programs.
LCSC and UI were two of 73 colleges and universities invited to participate in the latest round of the Pell Experiment.
“We are eager to pursue this important partnership with the Idaho Department of Corrections,” LC State President Cynthia Pemberton said. “Our commitment to helping residents of the regional correctional facilities – and perhaps others – launch new beginnings for themselves through higher education is fervent. We are already working on the critical next steps that should see us offering for-credit classes in Orofino by next fall.”
The Pell Grants will become available as early as July 1.