SPOKANE, Wash. - A teacher at Lewis and Clark High School (LCHS) spoke up at the Spokane Public Schools' school board meeting Wednesday night asking Superintendent Adam Swinyard to address safety issues at the school.
Matt Tully-Ruppert brought up the concerns one week after a mob of LCHS students swarmed the halls, ignoring commands from the campus safety officer, before flooding the main office.
Police were eventually called and two students were charged with misdemeanors.
Tully-Ruppert said students feel don't safe while at school.
"The kids are trying to dehydrate themselves all day so they don't have to use the bathrooms, because it's completely unsafe to be in the bathroom," Tully-Ruppert said. "I'm a scared parent, and I'm a scared teacher in the building."
The events come on the heels of reports that the FBI is investigating whether Swinyard put policies in place discouraging staff from reporting violence and other safety issues to police.
Tully-Ruppert said staff have been trying to bring up the concerns for months.
"We've been begging at our school easily since October for things to change... Are we waiting for disaster? Is that the point?" he said.
Following his allotted five minutes to speak at the board meeting, the board president thanked Tully-Ruppert and said his concerns were heard.
In a letter sent to families last week, LCHS Principal Ivan Corley said students will see an increased emphasis on security and accountability.
"During the next two weeks, our administrative team will be re-teaching expectations to students and significantly increasing accountability through the student discipline process,” the letter read.