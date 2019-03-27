After spacesuit size availability led to the cancellation of history's first all-female spacewalk featuring a Spokane astronaut, NASA and Anne McClain herself have provided some clarification on the matter.
The news led to some confusion and a bit of uproar on social media, with many wondering how there wouldn't be more than one appropriately-sized spacesuit for McClain and Christina Koch to each wear during the spacewalk originally scheduled for Friday, March 29.
"We’ve seen your tweets about spacesuit availability for Friday’s spacewalk," NASA wrote in a tweet. "To clarify, we have more than 1 medium size spacesuit torso aboard, but to stay on schedule with Space Station upgrades, it’s safer & faster to change spacewalker assignments than reconfigure spacesuits."
McClain also followed up in a tweet Wednesday morning.
"This decision was based on my recommendation," McClain wrote. "Leaders must make tough calls, and I am fortunate to work with a team who trusts my judgement. We must never accept a risk that can instead be mitigated. Safety of the crew and execution of the mission come first."
