PULLMAN, Wash. - A leadership seminar inspired by WSU's head football coach Mike Leach and Spokane County Treasurer Mike Baumgartner is coming together.
The extracurricular seminar is entitled, "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies," according to the university.
Students are asked to answer two essay questions as part of the application process for the class. Those questions are:
- Can the British strategy in the Malaya insurgency be used today?
- Is the wishbone a potentially viable offense for the NFL? Why or why not?
During the seminar, Leach and Baumgartner will discuss insights they've gained on leadership strategy through their experiences.
The first seminar session will be held March 27, followed by subsequent sessions on April 3, 10 and 17. These sessions will only be available to WSU Pullman students.
The seminar's final session will be on April 23 and will be live streamed online for public viewing.
No course fees are being charged for the seminar but students will be responsible for getting any required class materials. The seminar won't be included on students' official transcripts and no academic credit will be issued for participating.