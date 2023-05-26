SPOKANE, Wash. — In September, the 57 members of this year’s Leadership Spokane cohort each received $10 at a retreat, and were given the mission to turn that money into something great. They decided to pool their money together, and raise more money, to donate to Spokane’s International Rescue Committee’s Digital Literacy Program.
“We wanted to do something that would help them get their feet on the ground here and continue in the work they had done in their countries,” Leadership Spokane member Kelly Brown says.
“Immediately I thought of refugees as one of the causes, if you will, that I thought would be really well served by this sort of fundraising," fellow member Erin Whitehead says.
The money will help the IRC purchase laptops at a discounted rate from their Seattle-based nonprofit partner, InterConnection, who refurbishes old laptops and sells them at a discounted rate to help underserved communities.
In this case, the money will help the IRC purchase 120 laptops, which they anticipate will help at least 720 people. Their digital literacy program helps train refugees to navigate internet systems to get acclimated into the country.
“We help equip them with skills and with tools to be able to access equitably, specifically around education and healthcare, but that looks like learning how to use Zoom, learning how to set up an email account and how to utilize that email account to access your schools counselor or your medical providers digital platforms,” IRC Digital Health Coordinator Dempsey Jorgenson says. “These laptops will be going to family units who are averaging anywhere from five to nine people per family unit, so these really are tools that are gonna impact a very large group across Spokane.”
If you want to donate to the IRC and their Digital Literacy Program, head over to their website.