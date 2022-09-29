STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Two wolves from the Leadpoint pack were killed this week in Stevens County following authorization from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD).
The authorization to kill the two wolves, one adult male and one adult female, came after the pack had shown a pattern of attacks on livestock. WDFW said their staff worked with livestock producers in the area on proactive measures to stop the predations.
WDFW documented five events resulting in three dead and two injured livestock since Aug. 22 attributed to the Leadpoint pack. WDFW has not documented any additional wolf depredations in the Leadpoint pack territory since Sept. 19.
WDFW's Director Kelly Susewind authorized the removal of the two wolves. Now that they have been removed, the permit has been filled and no more wolves can be killed at this time.
As of WDFW's last update in August, eight wolf deaths had been documented in 2022.