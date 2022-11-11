SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane street maintenance division will begin removing fallen leaves from streets on Sunday, Nov. 13 to help improve road conditions this winter!
This pickup is for leaves that fall naturally in the street only. Do not rake leaves from your lawn into the street. The refuse department will accept leaves from your yard for a small fee.
Three types of pickup crews will help complete the task.
- Hand pick crew: A two-man crew with dump trucks and hand tools will handle areas with light leaf fall. Operations may take place between 10 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. Hours may extend into the day as staffing allows.
- LoadAll crew: Smaller areas with heavy leaf fall will have a crew with 10-wheel dump trucks with front-end scoops deployed. LoadAll trucks require ample room to operate, so vehicles should be moved off of the streets and out of the way. Operations will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
- Packer crew: Bigger areas with heavy leaf fall will have a large crew assigned, with rubber-bladed tractors assigned to push the leaves down the gutter to a loader, which will push leaves into a garbage packer for removal. Street crews will also flush and sweep the street behind the leaf crew as weather allows. This crew will operate between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and continue between snowfall if possible.
Residents are asked to remove their cars from the streets before crews arrive. To check when your neighborhood should expect leaf removal crews, you can go to the City's online progress tracker HERE.
The first two areas to see leaf pickup crews are the Driscoll and Audobon Park neighborhoods on Sunday.