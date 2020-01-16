SPOKANE, Wash. - A local group is trying to get more high school students to think about voting, even if their eighteenth birthday is still a few years away.
The League of Women Voters of Spokane visits local schools to explain the voting process and help students register to vote.
According to The League, members registered more than 500 students to vote during November and December 2019 alone. Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says a recent change to Washington's voter laws is making a big difference.
"Now that we have pre-registration of 16- and 17-year-olds, we are seeing a lot more interest from students in that age group wanting to register and wanting to participate," Dalton said.
Several students told KHQ they were afraid they might forget to register to vote when they turn 18.
Lewis and Clark High School junior Isaac Hansel said registering at school on his lunch break was easy, and now, he can vote on issues that matter to him when the time comes.
"Gun control and climate change and agreeing on how to help people that need help and making sure we're not divided as much as we are right now," Hansel said.
Lewis and Clark High School junior Katarina Kenlein said she hopes this push to register to vote will also help more students realize they have a say in their future.
"It impacts young people and it will for the rest of our lives," Kenlein said. "So sometimes the things will impact us more than adults, and so it's really important that as kids we have our voices heard as well."
Prospective voters can visit the Spokane County Elections Office to register or pre-register to vote. The office is located at 1033 W. Gardner Avenue in Spokane.
