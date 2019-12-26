LEAP YEAR 2020 HOLIDAY LINEUP

If in past years you've had a gripe with holidays falling on weeknights, you won't have a lot to complain about in 2020.

A leap year occurs in 2020, adding an additional 366th day to the year and 29th day to the month of February.

The extra day is making a lot of key holiday events fall on favorable dates:

  • Valentine's Day is a Friday 
  • Cinco De Mayo is on a Tuesday (referencing the viral phrase Taco Tuesday). 
  • July 4 is on a Saturday. 
  • Halloween is on a Saturday. 
  • Christmas is on a Friday. 
  • The New Year will start with a three-day weekend, since Jan. 1, 2021, falls on a Friday. 

Leap years typically happen every four years in order to keep the modern-day Gregorian calendar in alignment with the Earth's revolutions around the sun.

