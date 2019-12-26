If in past years you've had a gripe with holidays falling on weeknights, you won't have a lot to complain about in 2020.
A leap year occurs in 2020, adding an additional 366th day to the year and 29th day to the month of February.
The extra day is making a lot of key holiday events fall on favorable dates:
- Valentine's Day is a Friday
- Cinco De Mayo is on a Tuesday (referencing the viral phrase Taco Tuesday).
- July 4 is on a Saturday.
- Halloween is on a Saturday.
- Christmas is on a Friday.
- The New Year will start with a three-day weekend, since Jan. 1, 2021, falls on a Friday.
Leap years typically happen every four years in order to keep the modern-day Gregorian calendar in alignment with the Earth's revolutions around the sun.
