CHICO, Calif. - A police officer in California got quite the surprise, courtesy of a "creepy critter" that jumped from a man's coat.
A video shared by the Chico Police Department showed the officer searching the coat of a man in a cowboy hat on a rural road. Another officer, who filmed the search on bodycam, held the man's coat open.
The officer finds something in the man's coat, but said she'll throw it away instead of citing him. When she continued her search, a lizard leaped from the man's coat and toward the officer.
She jumped back with a yell before bursting into a fit of laughter.
"It's a lizard," the other officer called out to her. "It's just a lizard."
The man apologized, saying he'd forgotten about the lizard in his pocket.
The officer took the whole thing in stride, laughing as she asked the man if he had any other "creepy critters in his pockets."
