Learn to be an Olympic figure skater for free this weekend from the Lilac City Figure Skating Club

SPOKANE, WASH- With the Olympics days away all eyes will turn to the ice. The Olympics sparks interest in Olympic sports and January is national figure skating month.
So the Lilac City Figure Skating Club wants to give you a head start on your Olympic journey this weekend.
January 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM you can stop by the rink and take part in free lessons, classes, games and more.
There will be opportunity for everyone to learn figure skating and hockey skating skills the goal of the event is to share the clubs love of ice with the public.
The event is free.