Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir Preview Skate America (and the Start of the Olympic Season!)

Nathan CHEN (USA) in action during the SENIOR MEN free Program of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix final at Palavela on December 7, 2019 in Turin, Italy (Photo by Mauro Ujetto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

 NurPhoto

SPOKANE, WASH- With the Olympics days away all eyes will turn to the ice. The Olympics sparks interest in Olympic sports and January is national figure skating month.

So the Lilac City Figure Skating Club wants to give you a head start on your Olympic journey this weekend.

January 29 from 11 AM to 1 PM you can stop by the rink and take part in free lessons, classes, games and more.

There will be opportunity for everyone to learn figure skating and hockey skating skills the goal of the event is to share the clubs love of ice with the public.

The event is free.

Learn to be an Olympic figure skater for free this weekend from the Lilac City Figure Skating Club

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!