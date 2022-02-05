COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - U.S. Figure Skating and Learn to Skate USA celebrate National Skating Month in January, but don't tell that to Lake City Figure Skating Director Moe Herr.
"We chose to celebrate it closer to the Opening Ceremonies of the Winter Olympics last night, because we like to build energy for the Olympics and try to get people excited for them," Herr said Saturday. "It brings more people into a rink, and we want to expose as many people to this awesome sport as possible."
Dozens of kids lacing up their skates–and strapping on their helmets–to brave the ice at Frontier Ice Arena in Coeur d'Alene, for the Lake City Figure Skating Club's Learn to Skate Event.
"Our numbers are definitely higher this year," said Herr. "I think between it being an Olympic year, and COVID kind of relaxing things, we're definitely having a bigger event this year than we have had before."
It's not just for kids either. Eric and Monica Graybeal started participating after a couple months of watching their kids take lessons.
"They like seeing us on the ice, doing stuff with them," Eric said. "It's encouraging for them to go out and try, and do something as a family."
"They like to make fun of us mostly, because they're better than us," Monica joked.
Even 7 year old Maeve O'Toole got her start in a learn to skate program just over a year ago, but you wouldn't know it by watching her on the ice.
When asked if she wanted to go to the Olympics someday, O'Toole answered with the confidence of a seasoned veteran: "yes, but soon I might be going to."
"It makes me excited because they're watching their heroes–or their newfound heroes–on TV for the next two weeks," said Herr. "Every one of those figure skaters and hockey players and speed skaters started out in some sort of learn to skate group lesson."
Lake City Figure Skating has more learn to skate events starting in March. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.