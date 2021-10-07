LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - After 23 years, the Leavenworth Oktoberfest is moving to Wenatchee until the festival can find a forever home.
"Leavenworth Oktoberfest was no longer working for the City of Leavenworth," the announcement said. "In fact, they denied our Proposal for 2022, so we are moving the Leavenworth Oktoberfest to the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee until we can find a permanent home."
Next year, organizers say they're planning on offering a first-class event.
For the 2022 Oktoberfest in Wenatchee:
- Live entertainment will be back
- Free parking
- Upgraded VIP passes
- All imported German beer
- Expanded kids area
- Carnival
- Shuttles to and from Leavenworth