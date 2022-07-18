WENATCHEE, Wash. - A Leavenworth man sought by authorities after multiple vacation home break-ins has been apprehended.
Chelan County sheriff’s deputies had been seeking 33-year-old Kevin Michael Waters under an arrest warrant since June 24. He was finally arrested last week in Pend Oreille County, authorities say.
Waters was booked into Chelan County Jail Thursday evening on charges of possessing and trafficking stolen property, as well as eluding police and driving on a suspended license.
Waters is not charged with burglary, but is suspected of possessing and attempting to sell property totaling an estimated $50,000 in value, stolen from properties around Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, including a March break-in at the Leavenworth Ski Hill lodge.
Another man, 31-year-old Jesse Andrew Reeder, is charged with storing stolen items from those burglaries.