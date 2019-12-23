PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - After one of their own was tragically killed in a collision over the weekend, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department has established a new fund in support the fallen deputy's family.
A Legacy Fund has been established for Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy Cooper Dyson at this link. The PCSO says this is the only official fund supported by their department and his family.
Donations can be made to the site online with a credit card or in person at any TAPCO Credit Union. 100 percent of the donations received will go to Deputy Dyson's wife, 3-year-old son, and soon-expected baby girl due in about two weeks.
"Please continue to keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers," the department wrote. "We thank you for your support and generosity during this extremely difficult time."
Dyson was killed in the line of duty early Saturday morning in a collision while responding to assist a domestic violence incident in Parkland.
