Legally blind man with dementia missing, believed to be driving white pickup truck

GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Silver Alert was issued for a man from Grandview who was last seen on Thursday.
According to Grandview Police, 77-year-old Eduardo Jasso, his car and his cell phone are missing.
Grandview Police said this is not normal behavior for Jasso because his driving license is expired. His daughter believes Jasso is legally blind and experiencing early-onset dementia.
Jasso is described as 5'6" tall with brown eyes and gray hair.
He drives a white 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Washington plate C32322F.
If you see him you are asked to call 911.