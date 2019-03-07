SPOKANE, Wash. - It's an urban legend that goes back centuries. But is Bigfoot really real?
Whether you're a 'Believer' or you think it's a myth, Sasquatch is back in the headlines after a Medical Lake man took pictures of what appear to be very large tracks in the snow.
"I looked down and said whoa wait a minute," said Steve Meacham. "And we went back and saw those footprints and they were humongous."
Meacham isn't shy about sharing his belief in Bigfoot but says he's not sure what or who the tracks belong to.
"It's a possibility (it's Bigfoot)," said Meacham. "I can't say I'm 100 percent sure but I hope so."
The tracks measure 24-inches long with a three-foot stride.
Meacham, who says he first saw Bigfoot-like tracks in the late 1960's while camping in the Sierra Nevada mountains, is not the only 'Believer.' Not by far.
Since the Patterson and Gimlin footage of Bigfoot first surfaced in 1967, many people started searching for more signs of the ape-like species.
But this urban legend goes back centuries.
Versions of Sasquatch were even recorded near Spokane in 1840 when protestant missionary Elkanah Walker visited natives living near the Spokane River.
In an excerpt from his diary, Walker writes:
"They believe in a race of giants, which inhabit a certain mountain off to the west of us...Their track is a foot and a half long. They steal salmon from Indian nets and eat them raw as the bears do. If the people are awake, they always know when they are coming very near by their strong smell that is most intolerable."
Meacham says he's been contacted by Bigfoot hunters who plan on investigating the tracks Thursday night.
He says he won't join them in following the tracks through the snow because he doesn't want to spoil his imagination, and that he'll believe in Bigfoot even if he doesn't see another trace ever again.
"Never stop believing," said Meacham. "I mean you always got to have something to look forward to. If you can't believe in something that you can't reach there's no sense in going forward."
Meacham's photos have more than 1,500 comments on our Facebook page.
Some people say the tracks belong to a moose and others say they're from someone with snowshoes.
KHQ reached out to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife who say it's tough to tell from the angle of the photos but that they're likely human tracks distorted by drifting and heavy-melting snow.
The WDFW also say the only wildlife stride that long are moose but that you would see drag marks between the tracks.