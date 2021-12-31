Betty White, whose legendary career spanned eight decades, has died at 99 years old.
White's career saw her go from unforgettable roles on 'The Golden Girls' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' to becoming a cultural icon in the twilight of her life.
According to NBC, the eight-time Emmy winner held the record for the longest TV career of any entertainer. She made her debut in 1939, three months after her high school graduation, and has made appearances as recently as last year. That's an 81 year career.
White was born in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park on Jan. 17, 1922, the only child of parents Tess, a homemaker, and Horace White, an electrical engineer.
White will likely be best remembered for her scene-stealing roles in two pioneering sitcoms — as the promiscuous cooking show host Sue Ann Nivens on the “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and sweet-natured simpleton Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls” in the 80s.
Betty White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.