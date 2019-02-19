Legendary rock band "Queen" and singer Adam Lambert will perform at the Oscars on Sunday

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?
The iconic band 'Queen' will perform at this year's Oscars ceremony.
Queen and new addition, Adam Lambert, announced they will perform at the Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor.
The decision comes after the success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," a biopic film showcasing their former front man, Freddie Mercury.
The film is up for 5 Academy Awards including "Best Picture."
The 91st annual Oscars take place on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.