The man known to the wrestling world as "Mean Gene" Okerlund has died at the age of 76. 

In a statement released by WWE on Monday, the company called Mean Gene "the most recognizable interview in sports-entertainment history." 

"'Mean Gene', as he was named by fellow Minnesotan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, first came to prominence as an interviewer in the American Wrestling Association," WWE said in a statement. "In 1984, Okerlund made the move to WWE where he became as recognizable as the Superstars he asked the tough questions to, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and, perhaps Okerlund's greatest guest, Hulk Hogan. Countless Hulkster interviews included the indelible phrase, "Well you know something 'Mean' Gene!"

A cause of death was not listed, but several wrestlers offered their condolences on Twitter. 

