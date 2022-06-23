SPOKANE, Wash. - The inaugural class of the Hooptown USA Hall of Fame was inducted Thursday evening–a perfect way to tip off Hoopfest weekend in Spokane.
The ceremony honored those who paved the way in Hooptown USA, like trailblazing Washington State Cougar Jeanne Eggart Helfer.
"Basketball in Spokane, and all of my connections, and all of the people that I've had the opportunity to coach or play with, it's beyond words," Eggart Helfer said. "I just really do not have words for it."
Hoopfest icon "Step Back" Bobby Jack Sumler said he never imagined he'd receive an honor like this.
"It's a blessing," Sumler said. "It''s not just for me, but the community, my family, and my friends. They had a lot to do with it."
John Stockton, legendary Gonzaga Bulldog and member of the Utah Jazz, is in several halls of fame, but this one is extra special.
"Anything's special at home, and Spokane's my home," Stockton said. "Just walking around and looking at all the people that are here–all the familiar faces, all the people that have contributed to basketball and athletics in this town, there's a lot of them here today. It's pretty darn special."
The 1999 Gonzaga men's basketball team was inducted Thursday–widely regarded as the team that started GU's legendary run after they reached the Elite Eight.
Mike Nilson was on the '99 team, and said Thursday's celebration was a little more emotional than he thought it was going to be.
"It's definitely a huge honor. I knew it was going to be special–walking in and seeing my old teammates, coaches, friends, family, other great people in the basketball community," Nilson said.
The head coach of the '99 team, Dan Monson, said being inducted with his team is a true honor.
"The first is always so special, just like the first inauguration here at Hooptown. It's a special, special time," Monsoon said. "I think the farther it gets away, we have a lot of years in there to appreciate it. Mark [Few]'s got a lot of other teams, but for that group and me at Gonzaga, that's the one we remember and the one we were a part of."
Also inducted Thursday were longtime Washington State men's basketball head coach George Raveling, and the founders of Hoopfest Rick Betts and Jerry Schmidt.
Displays for each of the inductees can be found adjacent to the Hooptown USA Basketball Courts at Riverfront Park on the north bank of the Spokane River in Downtown Spokane.