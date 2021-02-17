WASHINGTON - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) introduced the Wildlife Wireless Resiliency Act on Tuesday to speed up projects to replace, or improve, wireless communication facilities damaged during the wildfires.
“The devastating wildfires in Eastern Washington have left families and workers without reliable access to the internet. This has prevented hundreds of individuals from accessing vital health care, remote work, and economic resources, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only amplified these challenges,” Rodgers said. “Unreliable internet and limited broadband access has also set countless children back in school because of connectivity issues while far too many schools remain closed. It’s unacceptable and hurting the next generation. My goal in introducing this bill is to restore and improve the wireless communications that are fundamental to our everyday life in Eastern Washington and across the country.”
The act would create a categorical exclusion from the National Environmental Police Act and National Historic Preservation Act that allows for the expedited rebuilding or improving of broadband infrastructure that was damaged during a wildfire. The exclusion is specific to areas where the governor has declared a natural disaster, and applies for up to five years following the declaration.
