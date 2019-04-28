It's not just a figure of speech: Washington is changing.
Specifically, multiple laws and regulations across the state. Among the bills passed through the state legislature this year:
- The minimum age to buy tobacco (including vape products) was raised from 18 to 21 (effective Jan. 2020)
- 'Breed bans' against dogs aren't allowed if a dog can complete the American Kennel Club's Canine Good Citizen programs, which includes tests of whether an animal will react aggressively to strangers, being petted, and interacting with unfamiliar dogs.
- Human composting will be an alternative option to burying or cremating human remains (effective May 2020)
- A $13 million effort to reduce the state's sexual assault kit backlog
- Personal exemptions are no longer allowed to be used for MMR vaccinations, excluding medical and religious exemptions.
- Washington legislature passes a bill to eliminate fossil fuels statewide by 2045, requiring utility companies to provide 100% clean and renewable energy by the same year.