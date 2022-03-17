The game of basketball can teach us a lot about life. The thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, the value in sportsmanship and how to build a tower out of construction paper and tape that can hold a basketball for 20 seconds straight.
Of course, that last one is only if you're in Debbie Comstock's second grade class at Midway Elementary.
If the décor and what can only be described as a shrine in the back of the room aren't a dead giveaway, Mrs. Comstock is a die-hard Gonzaga fan.
"Yeah, I am," Debbie smiled. "Just a little."
Every March, there's madness coming from her classroom.
"I think kids and families know if they're in here during March Madness, they're probably going to get some GU basketball incorporated into their lessons," Mrs. Comstock said. "Today, for example, we're doing a STEM challenge."
On the TV, Mrs. Comstock streams the Gonzaga game. At their desks, the kids work on their projects.
It's Gonzaga basketball mixed with some math as they keep track of points on their data tables, art as they diligently draw mustaches on a blank Drew Timme canvas, geography as the kids keep track of their bracket picks and learn where all of the teams are coming from, and specifically on Thursday afternoon, the kids are engineering some towers to hold basketballs.
While they watch basketball.
The entire time, Mrs. Comstock has one eye and ear on the kids, the other on her beloved Zags, as her students learn lessons in the class and from the court.
"We talk a lot about that sign," Mrs. Comstock said pointing to one of her many pieces of Zag memorabilia. "'Talent wins games, teamwork wins championships'. Working together for a common good in a classroom is just like a basketball teams works together for a common good, so if we can incorporate that in our classroom as well, we do."
As the Zags continue their run following their victory of Georgia State on Thursday, Mrs. Comstock is ready for the next few weeks of madness.
"I have plenty of lesson plans to keep us going," she laughed.