NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt will be making a trip to the Palouse.
Tuesday afternoon, the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication from Washington State University announced that he will be the recipient of the 2020 Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
“Lester Holt is cut from the same cloth as Edward R. Murrow,” said Dean Bruce Pinkleton. “As one of our nation’s premier journalists, his stories have reverberated across our nation and world. He’s a courageous seeker of the truth, and we’re excited to honor him with this award.”
According to a press release from the college, Holt will accept the award at 7:00 p.m. on March 22 at WSU.
