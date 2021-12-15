A system moves in tonight delivering 1 – 2″ of snow through Thursday morning. Not significant snow totals, but just enough to make for a messy morning commute.
Snow will linger in North Idaho and western Montana through Thursday evening.
Friday, will be cold and dry with the potential of patchy morning fog., with a stronger system moving in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, bringing another round of snow to kick off the weekend.
Expect heavy mountain snow on Saturday with moderate to heavy snow in the valleys. Daytime highs will hover in the mid 30's, meaning snow totals will be all over the place. However, any snow that falls will be around for a while as temperatures drop below freezing on Sunday.
The BIG question, will we or won't we see snow for Christmas? As of right now, Colder than average temperatures are expected to continue through next weekend, so part of the setup for snow is in place! Stay tuned as we fine tune the possibility for a white Christmas over the next few days.