I don't laugh out loud but I couldn't help myself while watching this video of officers in Texas responding to a burglary in progress recently.
The body cam video begins with guns drawn and an officer sternly announcing his presence and asking to see the burglar's hands while peering through a broken window. The homeowner initially called police after hearing that window break and then hid in the closet while calling 911.
The responding officer could hear someone moving in the home, and called for backup.
After announcing that the house was surrounded, officers entered the home with guns drawn and began to clear the house. Body camera footage shows an officer turning a corner and coming face to face with the intruder: A frightened deer.
“Stand down! Stand down!” the lead officer says to the other officers in the video. “It’s a deer.”
The situation then spirals into comedic chaos as a frightened deer tries to escape to the home while being wrangled by chair-wielding officers as glass breaks and a security alarm blares.
They eventually were able to get the deer out and no one was seriously injured.