With a Heat Advisory in place for much of the region this week, it's time to talk about heat injury, and the differences between Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.
Heat Exhaustion can happen when you spend too much time in the heat and it's your body's way of telling you to get out of the sun and drink some water.
Heat Stroke is much more serious. It can occur when your body temperature elevates to 103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. It can cause serious damage to your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. If left untreated, it can even cause death.
Here are the signs of Heat Exhaustion:
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale, clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
If you start to notice any of those signs, immediately get out of the sun and remove excess clothing. Try to cool off however possible by taking a cool shower, getting in front of a fan, applying ice packs or cool towels, or spraying yourself with cool water.
Here are the signs of Heat Stroke:
- Confusion
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103 degrees
- Red, hot, dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
- Losing consciousness
If you experience those signs, call 911 immediately and try to cool off however possible until help arrives.
Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer, said confusion is the biggest sign that your heat injury has escalated to Heat Stroke.
"You're seeing changes in how people are thinking, not just light-headed, but they're not thinking like they normally do, that's a medical emergency, and that's something that you don't hesitate, you get people to be seen sooner than later," Dr. Lutz said.
Some groups are more sensitive to heat injury than others. Young children, older adults and those with lung or heart disease are especially susceptible to Heat Stroke and need to pay close attention to how much time they spend outside on hot days. This is also a reminder that on hot days, it takes only minutes for the inside of cars to reach dangerous temperatures. Heat stroke can occur very quickly. Do not leave kids or pets in cars on hot days at all, even just for a few minutes.
To avoid heat injury in the first place, pay attention to the forecast, dress for the weather and avoid spending too much time in direct sunlight on hot days. You can also make sure you're drinking enough water, and not drinking too much alcohol while in the sun, as being dehydrated can increase your chance of getting injured by the heat.
Bottom line? Limit your time outdoors when it gets too hot and listen to your body! Stay safe out there!