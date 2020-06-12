SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane can once again let the dogs out.
More than two months after closing, dog parks in the city of Spokane are once again open to the public.
Spokane Parks and Recreation announced the news on Friday, June 12. They added that eco blocks are in the process of being removed at High Bridge Dog Park and trash cans are being added back in.
People are encouraged to continue following CDC guidelines to slow the spread of germs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.