Increasing clouds and breezy conditions expected today, with daytime highs in the upper 60's and low to mid 70's.
Our next system sitting off the Oregon coastline will transition us into a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern through mid week. Showers and cooler temperatures in the mid 50's expected Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday.
Aside from a few lingering sprinkles Friday, we'll see partly sunny skies through the first half of the weekend and the warmest temperatures of the 7-day forecast Saturday in the low to mid 70's before our next system rolls in on Sunday.
