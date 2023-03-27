MOSCOW, Idaho - The victims’ families in the University of Idaho (U of I) murders received a letter from the university stating they can take the personal items that remained in the house.
The property was donated by the owner to the U of I. The institution told NonStop Local weeks ago that the house will be demolished. The timeline for demolition is not yet clear, but this seems to be a step closer.
U of I legal counsel informed the families that they will be able to gather what belongings are left that are not contaminated.
In the meantime, the letter states the university, "will complete remediation within the house to address biohazards and chemical hazards that exist as a result of the crimes and the ensuing investigation."
At that point, remediation teams will gather all personal items and transport them to an off-site location for family members to pick up.
The letter says the university will then begin the demolition process as soon as the remediation is done.
"People will never forget what happened here on campus," ASUI President Tanner McClain said.
Even though this tragedy will be with people for the rest of their lives, for President McClain, demolishing the house is a step forward in healing.
"This demolition of the house will be just another one of the many parts of the healing process," McClain said.
The campus will certainly never be the same, but McClain reminds us, "we still must remember that we are still college students and still have a fun atmosphere at the end of the day, without forgetting what happened this past year and without forgetting the loss of our fellow peers," McClain said.
Ethan, Xana, Kaylee, and Madison were peers that brightened the darkest days, McClain said, just like every Vandal.
"And I'm confident that each of our students has a role to play in the brighter days that lie ahead for the University of Idaho," McClain said.
No word on what will happen with the property after the house is gone, but we are hearing that some sort of memorial, honoring the victims, will take its place.
The families have until Apr. 3 to gather the belongings.