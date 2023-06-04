ORONDO, Wash. — Firefighters from several agencies continued battling a wildfire in Orondo Sunday morning. Level 1 evacuations, meaning residents should be ready for potential evacuations, have been issued for the area east of Fisher Lane near the crest to the plateau, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
According to a release, crews from the Orondo Fire Department responded to reports of a fast-moving wildfire about a mile north of the town at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday evening.
When units arrived, they confirmed there was a fire quickly spreading up the side of a hill. Firefighters fought the fire throughout the night slowing the growth of the fire as it approached 70 acres moving from Orondo Fire’s District to Waterville Fire’s District. As of Sunday morning, the sheriff's office said the fire had grown to about 75 acres.
The fire has been named the 141 Fire.
Fire crews responded to a second alarm from agencies throughout the valley as well as the sheriff's office, the Department of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management and National Forest Service with 74 firefighters on the fire.
Firefighters continued to fight the Sunday morning in rugged terrain hitting hot spots and working to contain the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.